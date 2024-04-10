'No matter what situation': Josh Cullen makes Burnley promise for the last six games of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s already slim survival hopes took a major hit last weekend when they lost 1-0 to relegation rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

With just six games remaining, Vincent Kompany’s men are six points adrift of safety, with an instant return to the Championship very much on the cards.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But whatever the outcome for the Clarets, Cullen is adamant they will fight until the very end.

“It’s a team that will never give up until the last kick, the last minute of the season,” the 28-year-old told Clarets+.

“No matter what situation we’re in, we still believe in the way we play, we still believe in ourselves as a team.

“That’s what it’s going to take for the last six games, a lot of belief, a lot of character and bravery, not only out of possession by making tackles and winning second balls, but also showing the bravery to get on the ball and play the way that’s going to give us the best chance of getting as many points as we can.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning with this weekend’s home clash against Brighton, the Clarets now have six cup finals.

“We have to go into every game treating it like that, knowing that we need as many points as we can. We need to be winning games,” Cullen added.

“We’re obviously disappointed [by the Everton result] but we have to pick ourselves up and go again because there’s still 18 points to play for, so it’s six massive games.”

When asked if it’s been difficult to keep spirits up this season, Cullen said: “No, not really. Look, everyone is disappointed but we know what it’s going to take and we can’t let that disappointment linger for too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad