'No matter what situation': Josh Cullen makes Burnley promise for the last six games of the season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burnley’s already slim survival hopes took a major hit last weekend when they lost 1-0 to relegation rivals Everton at Goodison Park.
With just six games remaining, Vincent Kompany’s men are six points adrift of safety, with an instant return to the Championship very much on the cards.
But whatever the outcome for the Clarets, Cullen is adamant they will fight until the very end.
“It’s a team that will never give up until the last kick, the last minute of the season,” the 28-year-old told Clarets+.
“No matter what situation we’re in, we still believe in the way we play, we still believe in ourselves as a team.
“That’s what it’s going to take for the last six games, a lot of belief, a lot of character and bravery, not only out of possession by making tackles and winning second balls, but also showing the bravery to get on the ball and play the way that’s going to give us the best chance of getting as many points as we can.”
Beginning with this weekend’s home clash against Brighton, the Clarets now have six cup finals.
“We have to go into every game treating it like that, knowing that we need as many points as we can. We need to be winning games,” Cullen added.
“We’re obviously disappointed [by the Everton result] but we have to pick ourselves up and go again because there’s still 18 points to play for, so it’s six massive games.”
When asked if it’s been difficult to keep spirits up this season, Cullen said: “No, not really. Look, everyone is disappointed but we know what it’s going to take and we can’t let that disappointment linger for too long.
“If we want to get results, we need to keep a positive mindset. There’s going to be some thinking done and some disappointment over the weekend, but by the time we come back in that first minute of that first training session, we need to be tuned back in full of a positive mindset.”