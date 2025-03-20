'No complaints': Josh Laurent's refreshingly honest take on being dropped from Burnley's starting XI

Josh Laurent has provided a “brutally” honest reaction to being dropped from Burnley’s starting XI.

The midfielder performed well during the 4-0 rout of Luton Town, claiming the assist for Ashley Barnes’ stoppage-time strike.

However, the 29-year-old found himself back on the bench three days later for the 1-1 draw with West Brom, with Hannibal being selected ahead of him.

Back in the side at Swansea City at the weekend, Laurent produced a Man of the Match display during the comfortable 2-0 win.

When asked if he had a point to prove, Laurent said: “No, not really, to be fair. Whenever I put on that shirt, I wear it with pride and I'm proud to be a Burnley player.

“This is a squad game. I'm here for the team. I'm here for this club. I love this club. I love my teammates. I think they're unbelievable.

“To be fair, if I was being brutally honest, I had the shirt. I was playing week in, week out. I wasn't playing great and, rightly so, I was dropped to the bench, so I've got no complaints about it.

Josh Laurent competes for the ball with Swansea City's Josh Key. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“There's good players around me. I'll never take it personally. We've got one goal and I want the best for the team first.

“Every time I step on that pitch, whether it's from the bench or starting, as I say, I wear that shirt with pride and I'm proud to wear that shirt. I want to do my best all the time for my teammates and never let the fans down.

“It's not about starting. It's just about getting a promotion at the end of the day.”