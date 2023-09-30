Newcastle United v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase first league win

Burnley take on Newcastle United later today looking to claim their first league win of the new season.

The Clarets have taken just one point from their opening five games having been handed a tough start to the campaign.

However, performances have picked up in recent weeks and Vincent Kompany’s men can take confidence from their midweek 4-0 Carabao Cup win against Salford City.

Nevertheless, today’s test remains a big one against a Newcastle side that beat Man City in cup action on Wednesday night, just three days on from thrashing Sheffield United 8-0 in the league.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Newcastle’s St James’ Park Stadium on Saturday, September 30. Kick-off is at 3pm.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 18: General view outside the stadium as fans gather prior to dthe Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 18, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No. The game is behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout so can not be televised.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Manuel Benson is expected to miss out after picking up an ankle injury during Burnley’s midweek cup win.

The winger is not anticipated to return until after the international break, which also applies to Nathan Redmond.

Elsewhere, Lyle Foster misses out for the third and final game through suspension, following his red card in the game against Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Johann Gudmundsson could also be a doubt after being forced off after just 18 minutes against Man Utd last Saturday.

As for Newcastle, Alexander Isak could be a doubt after hobbling off against Man City in the cup.

Elsewhere, Harvey Barnes is sidelined with a foot injury while Joe Willock is also sidelined.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“This is what you’re in the game for. For every tough opponent, every team of that calibre, there is a small opportunity to do something special and that you’ll be remembered for.

“You go into the game looking for opportunities and not the consequences of the fact that they’re a very, very strong team.

“There is a list of areas where they are strong. They’ve built the squad very well.

“The manager gets them to play in a way that makes them vulnerable to very few things.

“But there is no point turning up there if you don’t have an idea of what you want to do to give yourself a chance.

“Stepping into the Premier League, we knew we wouldn’t always be the favourites. In the PL it’s not something I’ve experienced yet and it’s certainly not the case for this game.

“But I see so many opportunities. It’s a moment you can take and that’s something exciting for me.”

What are the predicted teams?

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Ramsey, Zaroury, Koleosho, Amdouni

Who is the referee?

Thomas Bramall. The official has overseen five games so far this season, dishing out 18 yellow cards and one red. The last time he took charge of a Burnley game was back in March during the goalless draw away to Blackpool.

What are the latest odds?

Newcastle: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

Burnley: 17/2