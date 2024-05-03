Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe provides update on availability of Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier for Burnley game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old has been out of action since the start of December after suffering a shoulder injury.

The England international, who enjoyed six years at Turf Moor, has now returned to training alongside Miguel Almiron and Joelinton ahead of Saturday’s game against Vincent Kompany’s men.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s encounter, Howe said: “We’ve had Miggy and Joelinton return this week, their first steps back into full team training.

“We’ve also seen Nick Pope as well, so it’s been a good week to have three experienced, quality players back. It’s certainly given us a big lift.”

When asked if the trio have a chance of featuring at Turf Moor, Howe added: “We’ll see after today [Friday] if they’re available for Burnley.

“I’ve got to make the right decisions individually and for the team.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Nick Pope of Newcastle United joins in with the celebrations as team mates Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar celebrates their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fabian Schar will miss out with a hamstring injury, meaning Emil Krafth is likely to take his place at centre-back with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles also sidelined.

Kieran Trippier, another former Claret, is making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury but Saturday will come too soon for him.

“Kieran hasn’t trained with the group this week, he’s been away training by himself with our physiotherapist,” Howe added.

“We anticipate he’ll be back next week to train, hopefully. He could be involved before the end of the season.”

Both sides still have everything to play for, with Burnley battling to stave off relegation while Newcastle, who sit in seventh, are bidding to qualify for Europe.

Howe, who briefly managed the Clarets between 2011 and 2012, has been impressed with Burnley’s recent form.

“They’re an interesting team because of how they play. I think Vincent has done a really, really good job. He’s been very true to his principles,” he said.

“They’re very expansive, play a really attractive style of football. They’ve not deviated from that all season despite some difficult periods and they deserve a lot of credit for that. The manager deserves a lot of credit for his strength of identity.

“They’re reaping the rewards of that in this period now towards the end of the season, because it’s one defeat in eight, which is pretty consistent.