Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hopes 'common sense will prevail' over Nottingham Forest's points deduction appeal verdict
Burnley’s relegation rivals are currently waiting to hear back from an independent commission after they appealed the four-point deduction they were handed in March for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.
The verdict could well prove crucial, with Forest currently hovering in 17th, a point above Luton Town and two points ahead of Burnley.
With Burnley hosting Forest on the final day of the season, Kompany believes it’s paramount that a decision is reached beforehand.
“Let’s hope common sense prevails and people figure out when to make a decision as well, let’s be honest about this,” the Clarets boss said.
“It’s common sense. The last game of the season is Forest v Burnley, so it’s just common sense. You don’t need me to tell you that.
“The only thing is, I haven’t worried about it all season, I haven’t taken it as a factor all season so I’m not going to start now. It’s the same mindset for me. It doesn’t play any part in what we’re doing for the next game.”
A decision was anticipated earlier this week, but the City Ground outfit are still nervously waiting to find out if they will get any points back.
Speaking ahead of their game against Sheffield United this weekend, Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo shared his frustration with the delays.
“Unfortunately we haven’t heard yet. We are expecting, but not yet,” he said.
“It is very difficult. We have been dealing with this situation for a while.
“We all expected the decision to come sooner so we are aware and we know exactly how many points we have. Do we have 30, 29, 28, 27? We need it as fast as possible. These are the things the club is dealing with, not us.
“Thirty (points) would be fantastic because this is what the players have achieved on the pitch. I totally agree, it is a mess, they have had enough time.
“It's a mess, it's very difficult not only for us but for all the league, especially the clubs that are involved in points deduction. It's very difficult to deal with this.”
