Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s relegation rivals are currently waiting to hear back from an independent commission after they appealed the four-point deduction they were handed in March for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

The verdict could well prove crucial, with Forest currently hovering in 17th, a point above Luton Town and two points ahead of Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Burnley hosting Forest on the final day of the season, Kompany believes it’s paramount that a decision is reached beforehand.

“Let’s hope common sense prevails and people figure out when to make a decision as well, let’s be honest about this,” the Clarets boss said.

“It’s common sense. The last game of the season is Forest v Burnley, so it’s just common sense. You don’t need me to tell you that.

“The only thing is, I haven’t worried about it all season, I haven’t taken it as a factor all season so I’m not going to start now. It’s the same mindset for me. It doesn’t play any part in what we’re doing for the next game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A decision was anticipated earlier this week, but the City Ground outfit are still nervously waiting to find out if they will get any points back.

Speaking ahead of their game against Sheffield United this weekend, Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo shared his frustration with the delays.

“Unfortunately we haven’t heard yet. We are expecting, but not yet,” he said.

“It is very difficult. We have been dealing with this situation for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all expected the decision to come sooner so we are aware and we know exactly how many points we have. Do we have 30, 29, 28, 27? We need it as fast as possible. These are the things the club is dealing with, not us.

“Thirty (points) would be fantastic because this is what the players have achieved on the pitch. I totally agree, it is a mess, they have had enough time.