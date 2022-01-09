Newcastle linked with move for Burnley striker Chris Wood

Chris Wood

But I understand there is little chance of the club countenancing any such transfer.

The New Zealand international has hit double figures in each of his first four Premier League campaigns with the Clarets, but has only three goals this time around.

However, The Telegraph have suggested former Burnley boss Eddie Howe is set to make a move for the 30-year-old, who came off at half-time in Saturday's FA Cup exit against Huddersfield Town with a groin problem.

Toon striker Callum Wilson could be out for around eight weeks with a calf problem, and Howe is eager to bring in a forward established at this level.

Wood is under contract to the summer of 2023, and was linked with Lazio in the summer of 2020, while Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton were credited with an interest in the close season.

But Wood remains one of the first players on the teamsheet when fit, despite his struggles in front of goal this season, having reached a half-century of Premier League goals - 49 for Burnley - against Brentford at the end of October.

And it is highly unlikely the club would even consider selling to a direct rival in the fight for relegation - which also goes for speculation linking James Tarkowski and Ben Mee with the Magpies.

You can never say never in football, but Wood - a £15m record buy from Leeds in the summer of 2017 - would be expected to carry a significant price tag, especially considering Newcastle have just paid Atletico Madrid £12m plus add ons for a 31-year-old right back, in the form of former Claret Kieran Trippier.

Wood obviously wants to continue to play his football at this level, as he said last season amid speculation inked him with Villa,. West Ham and Everton: "I love it here, there's no getting away from that. I've had four great years here so far, if there's more to come then there's more to come that's great. I want to play football at the highest level possible and playing in the Premier League is the highest level possible.

"There's a great character in this group and in this dressing room and among the staff. It's fantastic just being involved in a group that never give up and always know how to put up a fight and don't let things get to you.