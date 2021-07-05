New date for Burnley's Premier League trip to Everton
Burnley's trip to Goodison Park to face Everton in September has been moved for television coverage.
The Clarets were due to face the Toffess on Saturday, September 11th, but the game will now be played on Monday, September 13th, kick-off 8 p.m. on Sky Sports.
Burnley have already had two fixture changes in August.
The Clarets will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday the 21st, with a kick-off time of 12-30 p.m. for coverage on BT Sport.
And Leeds’ trip to Turf Moor the following weekend, Saturday, August 28th, has now been moved to Sunday the 29th at 2 p.m., live on Sky.
In addition, two of Burnley’s games in December could change depending on West Ham’s Europa League commitments.
Burnley are due to face the Hammers at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 11th, which could move to the Sunday, which could then the home game with Watford, currently planned for Tuesday, December 14th, being shunted back a day to the Wednesday.