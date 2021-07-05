New date for Burnley's Premier League trip to Everton

Television cameras at Turf Moor

The Clarets were due to face the Toffess on Saturday, September 11th, but the game will now be played on Monday, September 13th, kick-off 8 p.m. on Sky Sports.

Burnley have already had two fixture changes in August.

The Clarets will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday the 21st, with a kick-off time of 12-30 p.m. for coverage on BT Sport.

And Leeds’ trip to Turf Moor the following weekend, Saturday, August 28th, has now been moved to Sunday the 29th at 2 p.m., live on Sky.

In addition, two of Burnley’s games in December could change depending on West Ham’s Europa League commitments.