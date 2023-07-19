New Burnley goalkeeper opens up on international ambitions after making move from Leyton Orient

The goalkeeper is eligible to play for Chile, England and Jamaica through birth but has previously pledged his allegiance to Chile.

The 29-year-old represented them at Under-20 level as a youngster before receiving a senior call-up in 2018 for the friendlies against Japan and South Korea, albeit he didn’t feature in either game.

Having made the jump-up to the Premier League with Burnley from last season’s League Two title winners Leyton Orient, Vigouroux is hoping another call-up won’t be too far away.

“I always want to be a part of the squad. The qualifiers start in September so it will be really good if I can get into it,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“I just have to work hard. If I get the call, I get the call. If I don’t, then I’ve just got to keep working hard until I get it, because I’m not going to give up.

“It’s not just about Chile, I have ambition to try and get in the team here and I have to work hard. Whatever I do here is what people in Chile are going to see.

Vigouroux has his eyes on Burnley's number one shirt alongside his international ambitions

“If I play here or I’m on the bench, then people in Chile can see that and it makes it easier for them to call me.

“They did say I had to try and get to a higher level and it was a big part in me leaving Leyton Orient, where I was really comfortable and happy being in London.

“To make the jump all the way up here, it was an easy decision but also a hard one at the same time. It’s easy in the sense it’s the Premier League, but hard in the sense I was playing every week, I was in London and my family is there, so it was tough.

“But I’ve made the right decision and the first few weeks have proven that, because I’ve enjoyed it. So let’s just see what happens.”

Vigouroux has even spent time playing in Chilean football, spending five months with Everton de Viña del Mar in 2019.

However, the league campaign was cancelled early due to social unrest and he returned to England without playing a game.

“I went to Chile alone, so it was tough, whereas all of my family are coming up here which should make it really easy,” Vigouroux added.

“I love my family, I love them being around, so to have them leave their lives in London and come all the way up here with me is so important and I’m so grateful for that.”

Reflecting on his short spell in Chile, Vigouroux added: “It was really difficult and there was a lot of trouble out there.

“I went there midway through the season, I wasn’t fit so it was really hard to play. The keeper there was doing really well too.

“It really helped me though because it was the first time in my career where I didn’t play week in, week out and I had to adapt and not let the boys down.