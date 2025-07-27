Moving tributes paid to Burnley FC goalscoring legend Willie Irvine, who dies aged 82

Tributes have been paid to Burnley FC goalscoring legend Willie Irvine, who has sadly died at the age of 82.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman plundered 97 goals in 148 games for the Clarets between 1960 and 1968.

Despite leaving to join Lancashire neighbours Preston North End, Irvine continued to live in the area such was his love for Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Eden, Northern Ireland, Irvine travelled to England at 16 to have a trial with the Clarets. He was subsequently offered a professional deal, initially working his way up through the club’s youth and reserves teams before making his senior debut at the end of the 1962/63 season.

Over the coming years, the forward became a regular feature in the Burnley side, often partnering Andy Lochhead in attack. During the 1965/66 season, he finished the campaign as the First Division’s highest goalscorer.

Such was Irvine’s influence at Turf Moor, tributes have unsurprisingly flooded in for one of the club’s greatest goalscorers.

“We would like to send our condolences to the friends and family of Burnley legend, Willie Irvine,” the Clarets Trust said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irvine pictured in action for Burnley during a Division One match against Tottenham in August 1965 (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“The Northern Irishman was one of the finest goalscorers Turf Moor has seen, and delivered matchday tours later on in life. He will always be remembered fondly.”

The Burnley FC Independent Supporters Association added: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Burnley legend, Willie Irvine. A remarkable goalscorer who was truly adored in our town.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, Rita; his sons, Darren, Stephen and Jonathan and all of their families. Rest in Peace, Willie.”

After breaking his leg in 1967, Irvine would join Preston a year later where he would score 27 times in 81 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion was later turned permanent, before representing Halifax Town and Great Harwood – before retiring at the age of 29.

He later worked at an aerospace factory and also gave guided tours of Turf Moor on matchdays.

PNE said in a statement: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Willie Irvine, who made 81 appearances for North End between 1968 and 1971.

“Our thoughts are with Willie's friends and family at this difficult time.”

Irvine won 23 caps for his country between 1963 and 1972, scoring eight goals.

Your next read: Welcome update emerges over the future of Burnley star Maxime Esteve