'Most nervous moment': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany opens up on complexities of recruitment

Vincent Kompany has described the experience of bringing in a new player to Burnley as the “most nervous moment” of a season.

The Clarets have been busy in the transfer market this summer following their promotion from the Championship, making 13 additions to date.

Eleven of those are new, while Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi saw their loan deals turned permanent at the end of last season.

Burnley now have a week to finalise their business, with the window shutting at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kompany described the complexities involved in the recruitment process.

“Recruitment is actually so complex and the most nervous moment of a season for me is not actually getting to a game and having to play, it’s bringing in someone new, someone you don’t know,” the Clarets boss said.

“Part of it at this moment in time is trying to get to that next level, so it’s part of what we have to do to get better.

“The only way to get to know someone is to try and collect as much information as you can and even then, there’s always a trade-off. You’ve got a good guy but he’s not fast, or you’ve got someone who is super fast but he’s a bit of a nightmare.

“It never comes as a perfect package, but what you’re looking for is someone that is coachable and is willing to improve.