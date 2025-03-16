‘Most crucial thing’: Scott Parker reacts as Burnley move second ahead of Sheffield United’s steel city derby

One man who certainly won’t be getting carried away by Burnley moving into second place, even if it’s temporarily, is head coach Scott Parker.

With Leeds United being held to a 2-2 draw by QPR, Parker’s men now just sit two points adrift of top spot.

Burnley fans will now watch on with a keen eye as the Blades face their rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby at Hillsborough later today.

Whatever happens, the Clarets are right in the mix with only eight games of the season remaining.

Delivering his view on the fight for automatic promotion after Saturday’s win in South Wales, Parker said: “We took advantage of us winning again, that’s the most crucial thing.

“It’s 25 games unbeaten now, but like I always say, and it’s going to be pretty boring, but I don’t really have any interest in what other sides are doing. We just need to keep chalking off the wins.

“We're at the back end of this season now and it's been a long, gruelling, hard one. We just need to just keep trying to chalk off the wins.”