More to come from Burnley's youngsters after setting up FA Youth Cup last-16 tie with Bristol City

Goals in either half from Rohan Vaughan and Murray Campbell saw the young Clarets beat QPR 2-0 at Loftus Road on Monday night.

It sets up a trip to Bristol City in the fifth round of the competition after they beat Charlton Athletic 1-0.

While speaking of his pride at progressing into the next stage of the competition, academy boss Tony Philliskirk feels his players can produce even more.

“I honestly think we’ve played so much better than that this season,” he told Clarets+.

“It’s been a long day. We left this morning – I’m not making any excuses – and then we’ve had a situation with the coach and it was a late kick-off, so the lads have been sitting around a bit.

“The Youth Cup is a bit like that. The lads are a bit nervy and I told them at half-time I was really pleased we were 1-0 up, but I didn’t think we played anywhere near what we’ve played for the majority of the season.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: A detailed view of the FA Youth Cup trophy is seen on a plinth prior to the FA Youth Cup Final match between Arsenal U18 and West Ham United U18 at Emirates Stadium on April 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“We’ve won the game 2-0, but we’ve played much better than that this season and lost, but in cup competitions the most important thing is getting through to the next round and we’re through to the last 16, which is a fantastic effort from the lads.”

Philliskirk added: “I honestly think we can play a lot better than this. We didn’t secure the ball well enough at times.

“But I totally understand they’re a bit nervy, it’s a big occasion playing at Loftus Road against a Championship club. But we got the job done and we’re through, so I’m really proud.

“We showed we can win in a different way, whereas earlier in the season I’m not sure we’d win that game.”

Burnley now face a tricky tie against Bristol City in the next round with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake.

“We’ve already played Bristol City and I said they’re the best team we’ve played this season, so that will be a really tough game,” Philliskirk added.