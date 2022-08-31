Millwall manager Gary Rowett believes his side needed more belief in the defeat to Burnley

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side were beaten 2-0 by Burnley on Tuesday night, courtesy of second half goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez.

Rowett believes the Lions could’ve got something from the game if they had made the most of their attacking opportunities. .

He said: “We are really disappointed. At the start of the first half, we actually held our shape, tactically we were really good, and the front three made it difficult for them to play through us.

“They’ve got good quality, they moved the ball around, and kept looking for those openings.

“We had some moments when we showed a little bit more composure, we got down the side and into the forwards.

“We could get into those areas a little bit more, we just need to have the belief to give the front three the ball.

“At the start of the second half, we had a 10 minute spell when we started to come into the game.

“We got into some excellent positions, had a few shots on target, and had one moment when we break and Zian (Flemming) has a chance to put Bradders (Tom Bradshaw) in one on one with the keeper, but hits it just behind him.

“These are the moments if you can take away from home and go 1-0 then it makes it a very different game.

“They went down the other end and scored a goal where we’ve got a defensive shape. A ball comes into the box, (Jay) Rodriguez gets across, I’m not sure if he gets a touch, but if he does the lad is definitely offside, if he doesn’t then we have to defend it.

“It’s those little moments in the last few games that have really cost us.

“You’ve got to come here and be defensively perfect to stop them scoring.