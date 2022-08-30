Vincent Kompany reflects on Burnley's win over Millwall and provides an injury update

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets had to wait until after the hour mark to break the deadlock, with goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez securing the three points at Turf Moor.

Kompany states his team got their habits right throughout the game and battled well to get the win.

He said: "We were patient. When you say that, sometimes people think slow, but that wasn’t it, we kept a nice tempo.

Vincent Kompany

"There was consistency, we took our time to build our attacks and eventually we just needed that one chance for the game open up for us.

"When that happened we still had the right habits to have runs in behind and break the lines, so it was a good football match for us.

"My defenders are pleased with the clean sheet. Millwall doesn’t give it you easily, because it is getting thrown on you and they have really strong players who are competing for second balls.

"Unless you deal with that side of the game you don’t get the clean sheet. The players battled for it, it was a team effort.

“We need a team filled with players who understand exactly how we play and what we do, so we need lads ready.”

Kompany also provided an update on Nathan Tella and Arijanet Muric, who both left the pitch with injuries during the game.

“There’s no real concerns for Nathan,” he added.

"Sprint 99 was a bit too much for him.