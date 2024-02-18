Mikel Arteta makes claim about Arsenal's desire to score more during one-sided Burnley win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The title challengers could easily have taken it easy in the second-half with the game already as good as won, but Arteta’s men kept their foot on the gas.

Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted goal difference could well be a factor in the title race come the end of the season.

“I’m really happy with the performance, the result, the individuals and the collective,” the Spaniard said.

“We got a contribution from every single player and I like the fact the team wanted more. They weren’t satisfied, they wanted to score more and they didn’t want to concede a goal.

“I’m really pleased to see the consistency. We want to dominate the game and play in the opponent’s half as much as possible. The threat, the purpose and the connections of players is flowing and they really want it.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, embraces his players Declan Rice following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“We have momentum now but we have to maintain it. We are showing a high efficiency at the moment in front of goal and you can see with the purpose we play with that we always want to play forwards and be a threat.