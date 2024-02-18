Mikel Arteta makes claim about Arsenal's desire to score more during one-sided Burnley win
A Bukayo Saka double and further goals from Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz handed the Gunners a 5-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday.
The title challengers could easily have taken it easy in the second-half with the game already as good as won, but Arteta’s men kept their foot on the gas.
Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted goal difference could well be a factor in the title race come the end of the season.
“I’m really happy with the performance, the result, the individuals and the collective,” the Spaniard said.
“We got a contribution from every single player and I like the fact the team wanted more. They weren’t satisfied, they wanted to score more and they didn’t want to concede a goal.
“I’m really pleased to see the consistency. We want to dominate the game and play in the opponent’s half as much as possible. The threat, the purpose and the connections of players is flowing and they really want it.
“We have momentum now but we have to maintain it. We are showing a high efficiency at the moment in front of goal and you can see with the purpose we play with that we always want to play forwards and be a threat.
“The players up front feel really connected at the moment, which gives us the tranquillity to finish off games.”