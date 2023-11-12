Mikel Arteta delivers verdict on Arsenal's win against Burnley & Fabio Vieira's red card

Mikel Arteta was delighted with the way his Arsenal side manoeuvred a tricky test against Burnley following a hectic week.

Goals from Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko helped the Gunners on their way to a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arteta’s men didn’t have it all their own way, with the Clarets putting up a spirited fight, before the hosts managed to claim all three points to bounce back from last week’s disappointment against Newcastle United.

“Really happy with the result, especially the performance,” Arteta said.

“After playing 72 hours ago and with the last three games – how we played against Newcastle, against Sevilla and today, how dominant we were against a team that is very difficult to dominate.

“The amount of situations that we generated I think we fully deserved to win the game.”

The game ended on a sour note for Arsenal when Fabio Vieira was shown a straight red for a rash challenge on Josh Brownhill.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Having been critical of recent VAR decisions in last week’s defeat to Newcastle, Arteta was happy to concede the officials got it right on this occasion.

“With the red card yes, VAR was right,” he said.

“The referee was right. Really good decision, really positive from Mikel to speak about that. Good decision.”

Arteta also praised his players’ efforts in keeping up the pressure at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners now sit second in the table, level on points with Manchester City whose game in hand comes away to Chelsea.

“This is what this team does,” he said.

“We play in the best possible way to keep the pressure at the top of the league. We give everything to win games and to earn it. When the opponent is better just congratulate him.

“I think we’ve been better in the last three. We’re in a really strong position for the international break.