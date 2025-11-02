Micky Mellon toasts his son as Burnley loan striker bags FA Cup hat-trick

Burnley striker Michael Mellon bagged an impressive hat-trick to help his Dad’s Oldham Athletic side reach the next stage of the FA Cup.

The 21-year-old scored all of the Latics’ goals as they overcame Northampton Town on Saturday to reach the second round.

The first of Mellon’s goals was particularly eye-catching, as he produced an incredible overhead kick to give Oldham an early lead.

Despite his tender years, it’s not Mellon’s first career hat-trick. Instead, that came two years ago for Morecambe in a 4-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

The forward now has six goals to his name during his loan spell at Boundary Park, where he’s playing under his father and former Claret Micky.

"Take the Dad part out of it, take the guy who loves football out of it, you want to watch football and see those types of goals live,” Oldham boss Mellon told the Oldham Times.

Mellon scored his first goal with an incredible acrobatic effort (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Anyone who gets the opportunity to see it back, I think you'll want to watch it again and again. The way he's executed is absolutely top drawer.

"I'm not saying that from an egotistical Dad point of view, I'm saying that from a guy who loves football.

"As soon as he went for it and he hit it I thought 'please go in', because you don't see many of them executed like that.

"I'm delighted for him, he's hit the post about four or five times I think since he's been here and it was nice to see that one go in without hitting the post again because he's been a bit unlucky."

The Scotland Under-21 international is currently in the midst of his sixth loan spell away from Turf Moor.

He spent two stints with Morecambe, before spending time with Burnley’s partner club Dundee north of the border.

Further spells followed at Stockport County and Bradford City prior to this season’s move to Oldham.

