News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Michael Obafemi fitness update as six players expected to miss Burnley's clash against Bournemouth

Vincent Kompany has welcomed Michael Obafemi’s return from injury but has warned it might be a while until he’s match fit.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Burnley's festive fixtures against Wolves, Everton, Liverpool & Luton Town chang...

The 23-year-old took part in his first game in four months earlier this week when he got 30 minutes under his belt playing for Burnley’s Under-21s.

Obafemi has been sidelined since June with a serious hamstring injury which required surgery, having suffered the setback while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Providing an update on Obafemi’s fitness heading into this weekend’s clash against Bournemouth, Kompany said: “He had a pretty big injury during the international break during the summer and for him he’s a player that relies a lot on his speed, so he’s had to work really diligently and he’s come back really well.

“He’s done his first half an hour and it’s still a long way until he’s match fit, but if he can keep on the trajectory he’s on now we’re going to have a good player back in the squad.”

Elsewhere, the Clarets will be without Connor Roberts who serves a one-match suspension for the red card he was shown against Brentford last week.

Nathan Redmond is also available having made his return from injury last week.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Michael Obafemi of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor on April 22, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Michael Obafemi of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor on April 22, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Michael Obafemi of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor on April 22, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson and Manuel Benson are all expected to remain sidelined.

“Obviously there’s the red card, but injury wise – as you’re seeing with Obafemi – we’re seeing the reappearance of some of the players that have been injured,” Kompany added.

“I think the squad is fairly in line with what we had before Brentford, but that might change over the next 10 days or so.”

Related topics:BurnleyBournemouthRepublic of Ireland