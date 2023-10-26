Michael Obafemi fitness update as six players expected to miss Burnley's clash against Bournemouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 23-year-old took part in his first game in four months earlier this week when he got 30 minutes under his belt playing for Burnley’s Under-21s.
Obafemi has been sidelined since June with a serious hamstring injury which required surgery, having suffered the setback while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
Providing an update on Obafemi’s fitness heading into this weekend’s clash against Bournemouth, Kompany said: “He had a pretty big injury during the international break during the summer and for him he’s a player that relies a lot on his speed, so he’s had to work really diligently and he’s come back really well.
“He’s done his first half an hour and it’s still a long way until he’s match fit, but if he can keep on the trajectory he’s on now we’re going to have a good player back in the squad.”
Elsewhere, the Clarets will be without Connor Roberts who serves a one-match suspension for the red card he was shown against Brentford last week.
Nathan Redmond is also available having made his return from injury last week.
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson and Manuel Benson are all expected to remain sidelined.
“Obviously there’s the red card, but injury wise – as you’re seeing with Obafemi – we’re seeing the reappearance of some of the players that have been injured,” Kompany added.
“I think the squad is fairly in line with what we had before Brentford, but that might change over the next 10 days or so.”