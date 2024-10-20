'Means absolutely nothing': Why Burnley boss Scott Parker isn't getting carried away about moving into top spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley might have leapfrogged their rivals into top spot, albeit potentially temporarily, but you won’t find Scott Parker getting carried away.

Parker’s side now lead the way by two points ahead of Sunderland, who can reclaim their place at the summit later today with a win away to Hull City.

When asked if he places much importance on sitting first at the 10-game mark, Parker said: “No, it means absolutely nothing to me to be absolutely honest with you.

“I’ve said it many times, this is a long, hard season. We’ve got a very good result here but we’ve got many games ahead of us and at this present moment in time the league table means absolutely nothing. “After the first 10 games we’ve put ourselves in a good position and fair play, I can’t emphasise it enough this is a brand new team, basically eight or nine weeks old and they’ve done incredibly well.

“We like the fact we’ve started well, we like the fact we sit where we sit, but there will be many bumps on this journey and we need to be prepared for every scenario.”

The Clarets, who are now unbeaten in their last seven, will be looking to build on that run when they head to Hull City on Wednesday night.

While Burnley were far better going forwards against the Owls on Saturday, it’s still at the back where they continue to impress – having not conceded in four straight games.