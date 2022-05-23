Matt Lowton to miss Burnley's first two games back in the Championship

The right back was sent off at his former club on Thursday night after coming on as a substitute, over-running the ball, which he won first, before catching Calum Chambers’ foot, albeit with his knee bent, with no force, having tried to turn out of the challenge.

Paul Tierney issued a red on the pitch, and VAR backed up his decision, although many onlookers felt Lowton was unfortunate, with his momentum taking him into the home centre back, showing no malice.

Interim boss Mike Jackson confirmed the club would appeal: "We're thinking seriously about doing that, we're in the process of doing that now, we've looked at the footage back and we think we've got a strong case. Hopefully we'll get something put together, you don't want players to miss games, we've looked at it back and have our opinion on it, and it has to go through the process now.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Matthew Lowton of Burnley leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park on May 19, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The club did appeal, however, the appeals panel, of former Tottenham Hotspur centre back Gary Mabutt, former Middlesbrough and Blackburn winger Stuart Ripley and former England Women’s captain Faye White, voted 2-1 to uphold the decision.

Lowton sat out Sunday’s final game of the season at home to Newcastle as a result, as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League, and he will be suspended for a further two games at the start of next season.