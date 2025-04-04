'Massive respect': Scott Parker recounts history with Frank Lampard ahead of Coventry City v Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be a familiar face in the opposition dugout tomorrow when Burnley take on Coventry City.

Scott Parker played with Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard with both Chelsea and England during his distinguished playing career.

Both are now in the midst of their coaching careers and both are eyeing a return to where they played the vast majority of their football: in the Premier League.

Burnley sit third, level on points with Leeds United, while Coventry are fifth following a remarkable upturn in form under Lampard.

“Me and Frank played together and obviously after that I moved on, although I was still around Frank with England as well,” Parker explained.

“I’ve got massive respect for Frank, not only as a player. But as a player, it was very clear he had the quality. I think we all know. I don't need to sit here and explain that.

“But just generally, Frank, what he is, what he's about…and now he's done very well in a short space of time in his career, probably similar to myself.”

Parker and Lampard played together for both Chelsea and England (Photo by John Walton / POOL / AFP)

That’s not where the similarities end, with Parker claiming both of them turned their focus to their coaching careers at a similar time.

“It probably came late-ish into our playing careers,” he added.

“I say late-ish, perhaps it was a bit early in terms of what most players are doing, because your main focus is playing and you don't really have any sight on the after side of things.

“But as midfield players, I suppose me and Frank were midfield players who probably took more notice or more attention to the detail of things in the middle of the park, where you probably see both sides of the game.

“You can have an understanding of a back unit and what they're feeling, and obviously an attacking side of it as well.

“But regarding myself, it was probably 29, 30 years of age when I was at Spurs, that’s when I first started to have an interest and then went into my coaching badges then. Frank was very much similar.”

While Lampard’s Coventry side were well beaten by Sheffield United last week, they’re still handily placed, sitting fifth in the table.

Since coming in, Lampard has won 13 of the 22 league games he’s taken charge of.

Of course, it’s another tough challenge,” Parker said.

“We come out of a Bristol City game, which was another tough challenge and another team that are going for a play-off spot. Coventry are exactly the same.

“Frank's gone in, done an incredible job and they're on a really good run of form.

“There's a challenge ahead of us, but I couldn't tell you a fixture coming up that isn’t going to be a challenge.

“This is where we are now in the season. Teams have got things to play for, relegation, play-offs and we are obviously on our journey to try and do what we need to do as well.”