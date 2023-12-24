Marco Silva feels Fulham 'clearly deserved more' against Burnley following surprise defeat

Marco Silva felt his Fulham side “deserved more” following their surprise home defeat to Burnley.

Goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge helped the Clarets claim a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage to lift themselves off the foot of the table, cutting the gap to safety to just three points in the process.

While Fulham were the better side during the first-half, Burnley defended well and limited them to half chances only.

But Vincent Kompany’s men came charging out of the blocks at the start of the second-half, scoring with two impressive efforts from range.

Once the Clarets went two goals in front, they managed the game well to claim a third victory of the campaign.

But Silva felt his side deserved more, despite admitting they “lost some principles” after going a goal down.

"A disappointing result for us,” he told BBC Sport.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Marco Silva, Manager of Fulham, looks dejected during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"We created enough chances in the first half, we didn't score.

"From the first Burnley goal, we did not perform. It's not really the way we like to perform and play. We deserved more from the game because we created more chances in the first half.

"I think after we conceded the first goal we lost some principles.

"Clearly we deserved more from the game. We produced more to win the match and were on the front foot for most of the game. We created three or four chances in the first half. They had two shots on target, but the reality is they were much ruthless.