Manchester United v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase another priceless win

Vincent Kompany’s men cut the gap to safety to just three points last week with an emphatic 4-1 win over bottom side Sheffield United.

But with only four games remaining, time is running out for the Clarets and they must maintain their recent good form, which has seen them lose just one of their last seven games.

This weekend they face a United side that have picked up two unconvincing victories in recent days, overcoming Coventry City on penalties in the semi-final of the FA Cup before coming from behind twice to beat Sheffield United 4-2 in midweek.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Saturday, April 27. Kick-off is at 3pm.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: General view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford on April 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No. The game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Lyle Foster is fit and available to face Manchester United following his injury scare.

Vincent Kompany revealed after last weekend’s win against Sheffield United that the striker had been “touch and go” ahead of the fixture.

The South African started the game, however, and went on to score during Burnley’s emphatic 4-1 victory.

The 23-year-old was forced off during the second-half, however, limping off to be replaced by David Fofana. But Kompany confirmed Foster is “fine” - with the striker training all week.

Elsewhere, this weekend’s game is likely to come too soon for Luca Koleosho, who is making good progress in his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond remain sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

As for Man Utd, they have a number of injury issues to contend with, with as many as eight players potentially sidelined.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt after missing United’s midweek win against Sheffield United after hobbling off against Coventry City in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Mason Mount, however, could return despite missing United’s last two games.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“It’s game by game at this moment in time.

“As I’ve said since the beginning, just give us one opportunity to fight for something. That’s all we need, that’s why we spend so much energy every single day trying to get to the best possible level.

“It feels like that on Saturday, so for us it’s just one game that gives us an opportunity and that’s enough for us.”

What are the predicted teams?

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster

Who is the referee?

John Brooks. He’s overseen 31 games this season, dishing out 129 yellow cards and six reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game last season for the 6-0 defeat to Man City in the FA Cup.

What are the latest odds?

Man Utd: 1/2

Draw: 15/4

Burnley: 19/4