Manchester United v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details

Burnley head to Old Trafford today looking to continue their positive start to the season.

After their opening day disappointment at Tottenham, where the Clarets suffered a harsh 3-0 defeat, Scott Parker’s side have bounced back with back-to-back victories.

First up was a hard-earned 2-0 win against Sunderland in the league, followed by a last-gasp 2-1 win over Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

A point or better against Manchester United would mark an excellent start to the season and a good way to sign off ahead of the September international break.

As for the Red Devils, their poor form under Ruben Amorim has continued into the new term, starting with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal and a laboured 1-1 draw against Fulham. They then suffered midweek cup embarrassment at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town, which has mounted even more pressure on the man in charge.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The Clarets head to Old Trafford looking to sign off with a positive result ahead of the September international break (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The match is being held at United’s Old Trafford stadium on Saturday, August 30. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Bashir Humphreys, Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja should all be available for selection having made their first appearances of the season during the midweek cup win.

Elsewhere, Maxime Esteve and Lesley Ugochukwu should be fine despite hobbling off against Sunderland last week, with Parker confirming it was simply a case of cramp with both players.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni will all remain sidelined.

As for United, Noussair Mazraoui is a fitness doubt having not featured since the end of last season, while Lisandro Martinez is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“Last week was a big game for us, we understood that. I was really pleased with the general performance and pleased to get three points on the board against a very good side.

“Going into midweek with another game, certainly this early in the season, it was good to give minutes to other players as well to keep getting them up to speed.

“So overall it’s been a real positive week we've had due to the results and obviously where we are, so we're looking forward now to a big game on Saturday.

“We're playing against an exceptional, historic football club. They have immense quality in their side, which we're fully aware of. You only have to see their front line and what they've done over the summer to see they've got some exceptional players and players that can change games at any moment.

“The ups and downs and the bumps of football sometimes bring different results, of course. But we're under no illusions of the task we have ahead of us at the weekend.”

What are the predicted teams?

Man Utd: Bayindir, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mbuemo, Mount, Cunha

Burnley: Dubravka, Bruun Larsen, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster

Who is the referee?

Sam Barrott. He’s overseen three games so far this season, dishing out 17 yellow cards and no reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in January 2024 for the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad. Stuart Attwell is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Man Utd: 4/11

Draw: 19/5

Burnley: 13/2

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

