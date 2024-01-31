Man City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets return from winter break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been 19 days since the Clarets were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Luton Town in their last outing.

The result left Vincent Kompany’s side languishing in 19th place in the table, five points adrift of safety.

As for City, they’ll be aiming for a seventh straight win in all competitions as they hunt down pace setters Liverpool at the summit.

Pep Guardiola's side have stuttered at times this season in defence of their title, but look now to be building momentum.

They are five points behind leaders Liverpool - who also play tonight against Chelsea - and have a game in hand.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Man City’s Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, January 31. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it has been selected for live coverage on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Vincent Kompany has suggested there will be some positive news on the injury front ahead of tonight’s clash.

In their last outing against Luton Town, the Clarets were without a number of players, with Sander Berge missing through illness and Charlie Taylor, Hannes Delcroix, Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey also sidelined.

But following Burnley’s 19-day break, Kompany hinted the list of absentees shouldn’t be as long on this occasion.

Luca Koleosho remains a long-term absentee while Kompany also confirmed Nathan Redmond will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

As for City, Erling Haaland could make his return after missing a month of action with a foot injury, but Manuel Akanji remains a doubt.

John Stones has also made a recent return but was an unused substitute in City’s FA Cup win against Tottenham.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“You learn from every game. They’re obviously a great side, they’ve got top players, a top manager, so the combination of that always makes them very difficult to play against.

“But I try to look at it this way, it’s not often you get the opportunity to play against what is currently the best team in the world.

“Whatever they bring we have to try and make a game out of it and try and show our best side, that’s our ambition.

“If I ask my players, some of the players who signed and joined us, some of them were with us in the Championship, why do you want to go into the Premier League? It’s because you get to play these games.

“You get to see what you can do against the best players in the world.

“Guess what? It’s going to be tough. But every now and then someone does something. That’s the mindset you need to have.

“The only guarantee is that if you go with the mindset of being defeated, you will be defeated.”

What are the predicted teams?

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Who is the referee?

Sam Barrott. He’s officiated 27 games so far this season, dishing out 84 yellow cards and three reds. He’s taken charge of three Burnley games this term, the 2-1 defeats to Bournemouth and West Ham as well as the recent 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the FA Cup.

What are the latest odds?

Man City: 1/14

Draw: 10/1

Burnley: 28/1