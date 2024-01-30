Burnley injury update ahead of Manchester City test as Vincent Kompany addresses Nathan Redmond's operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets make their return from their 19-day winter break with a daunting trip to the Etihad on Wednesday night.

In their last outing against Luton Town, Burnley were without a number of players, with Sander Berge missing through illness and Charlie Taylor, Hannes Delcroix, Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey also sidelined.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if those players will be back available to face City, Kompany said: “We will see.

“You’ve just blasted out a list like this, so you’ve made it easy for me to say! But we will see tomorrow.

“There will be some positive news in there, the list can’t be longer than that. But the biggest thing will obviously be the team on the day.”

Luca Koleosho remains a long-term injury absentee with a knee injury that is likely to keep him out for the majority of the season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Nathan Redmond of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany has also confirmed winger Nathan Redmond will definitely miss the entirety of the campaign after being forced to undergo surgery.

“It was a freak incident in training,” he revealed.

“It’s really unlucky for him mostly but also for us. It was a freak incident but luckily the doctors have told us he will recover fully, but it’s surgery and season over.”

After the hectic festive schedule, Burnley found themselves in the unusual position of having no game for almost three weeks in January.

Kompany is hoping the time off will prove beneficial for the second half of the season as the Clarets desperately attempt to fight off relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never experienced it before. It was something I wanted to treat as a positive,” he said.

"The players have had a chance to reset a bit and I hope we’ve definitely recharged the batteries for what is to come, the next 17 games.

“Hopefully we will benefit from this period.”

As for City, Erling Haaland could make his return after missing a month of action with a foot injury, but Manuel Akanji remains a doubt.