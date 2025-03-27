Major transfer window change that may impact Burnley in the event of promotion to the Premier League
The top flight has confirmed major changes to the upcoming window as a result of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Instead of having one window open throughout the summer, it will instead be split into two parts.
The first transfer window will open early, and run between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10. It will then close briefly before reopening on Monday, June 16. The second transfer window will run as normal before closing on Monday, September 1.
"Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window,” the Premier League said in a statement.
“The window will open early, between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup.
“It will then reopen on Monday, June 16 and close on Monday, September 1.”
The Premier League’s decision appeared inevitable after FIFA announced an interim transfer window for club’s competing at the Club World Club last October.
FIFA’s stance meant that clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City would be able to add to their squads and agree contract extensions with players before the tournament begins in the United States on June 14.
However, several top flight sides were unhappy at the prospect of being shut out of the transfer market and wanted the domestic window to open earlier so they were not at a disadvantage. That has now been agreed after a Premier League meeting.
Last year the summer transfer window was open between June 14 and August 30.
