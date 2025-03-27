Major transfer window change that may impact Burnley in the event of promotion to the Premier League

Burnley will be subject to two transfer windows this summer if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top flight has confirmed major changes to the upcoming window as a result of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Instead of having one window open throughout the summer, it will instead be split into two parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first transfer window will open early, and run between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10. It will then close briefly before reopening on Monday, June 16. The second transfer window will run as normal before closing on Monday, September 1.

"Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The window will open early, between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup.

“It will then reopen on Monday, June 16 and close on Monday, September 1.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: General view of the Premier League ball plinth holding the Nike Flight 2024 winter match ball prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The Premier League’s decision appeared inevitable after FIFA announced an interim transfer window for club’s competing at the Club World Club last October.

FIFA’s stance meant that clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City would be able to add to their squads and agree contract extensions with players before the tournament begins in the United States on June 14.

However, several top flight sides were unhappy at the prospect of being shut out of the transfer market and wanted the domestic window to open earlier so they were not at a disadvantage. That has now been agreed after a Premier League meeting.

Last year the summer transfer window was open between June 14 and August 30.