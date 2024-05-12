'Made it impossible': Alan Shearer provides scathing assessment of Burnley's Premier League relegation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley made it “virtually impossible” to survive in the Premier League this season according to Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer.

The Newcastle United legend was once again critical of Burnley’s insistence on playing out from the back after the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

It’s been an issue highlighted on a near-weekly basis by the Match of the Day panel and, following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham, the “constant theme” of avoidable mistakes was brought up once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weighing in on Burnley’s relegation, Micah Richards felt their “basic” errors was the main factor behind their miserable campaign.

“At times they played some good stuff, but it’s a different level to the Championship. It’s just a different quality. At the top level you get punished,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.

“It’s a constant theme that they seem to be making the same mistakes over and over again. Sometimes you can just kick it 40 or 50 yards and it’s no problem, you regroup and you go again.

“It’s been the story of their season. They’re trying to play good football but getting punished while doing so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former players and television presenters Micah Richards (L), Alan Shearer (C) and Gary Lineker (R) watch the match during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on June 28, 2020. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP)

Shearer though was much more scathing, claiming Burnley made it “Impossible” for themselves to stay up.

“They’ve just never given themselves an opportunity, have they? I’ve never felt at any time during the season that Burnley were going to have a chance of staying up,” he said.

“I get the philosophy that Vincent wants them to do, but they just can’t do it at this level. It’s every single week we’re seeing mistake after mistake after mistake and they’ve just been punished.

“They’ve virtually made it impossible for themselves to survive because he’s asking his players to do something they clearly can’t do at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes it’s okay to change, it’s not a problem to say ‘this isn’t working’. What’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. They just keep on doing the same thing.

“There’s been so many basic errors, getting caught on the ball trying to play out.