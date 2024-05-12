'Made it impossible': Alan Shearer provides scathing assessment of Burnley's Premier League relegation
The Newcastle United legend was once again critical of Burnley’s insistence on playing out from the back after the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed.
It’s been an issue highlighted on a near-weekly basis by the Match of the Day panel and, following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham, the “constant theme” of avoidable mistakes was brought up once again.
Weighing in on Burnley’s relegation, Micah Richards felt their “basic” errors was the main factor behind their miserable campaign.
“At times they played some good stuff, but it’s a different level to the Championship. It’s just a different quality. At the top level you get punished,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.
“It’s a constant theme that they seem to be making the same mistakes over and over again. Sometimes you can just kick it 40 or 50 yards and it’s no problem, you regroup and you go again.
“It’s been the story of their season. They’re trying to play good football but getting punished while doing so.”
Shearer though was much more scathing, claiming Burnley made it “Impossible” for themselves to stay up.
“They’ve just never given themselves an opportunity, have they? I’ve never felt at any time during the season that Burnley were going to have a chance of staying up,” he said.
“I get the philosophy that Vincent wants them to do, but they just can’t do it at this level. It’s every single week we’re seeing mistake after mistake after mistake and they’ve just been punished.
“They’ve virtually made it impossible for themselves to survive because he’s asking his players to do something they clearly can’t do at this level.
“Sometimes it’s okay to change, it’s not a problem to say ‘this isn’t working’. What’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. They just keep on doing the same thing.
“There’s been so many basic errors, getting caught on the ball trying to play out.
“There are times where it’s okay to go long, okay to kick it out and you try and defend it rather than trying to play your way out time and time again and getting done.”
