News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards makes Burnley claim ahead of Kenilworth Road showdown

Burnley are in a “false position” in the Premier League table according to Luton Town boss Rob Edwards.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany weighs in on VAR following controversy during Totte...

The Clarets head to Kenilworth Road tomorrow night looking to register their first league win of the campaign.

Six games in, Vincent Kompany’s men have picked up just one point from their opening six fixtures – five of which have come against sides sitting in the top half.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But having finished two places behind Burnley in the Championship last season, Edwards is under no illusions how tough Tuesday night’s rearranged game will be.

“Let me tell you they are a very good team,” he said.

“They have started the season well, they’ve played City, United, Villa, Spurs, Newcastle. They had 60 per cent possession against Manchester United.

“They’ve improved since last season. Last year they dominated the league, were the best team by a country mile. They’ve spent a reported £100 million and in Vincent Kompany they have a brilliant manager.

LUTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, reacts during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on September 23, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)LUTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, reacts during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on September 23, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
LUTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, reacts during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on September 23, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

“They are in a false position.”

Luton managed to get the monkey off their back at the weekend when they registered their first win of the campaign against Sean Dyche’s Everton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sitting on four points after seven games, Edwards knew it was only a matter of time until that first victory arrived.

“It wasn’t a weight off our shoulders – it had been coming because the performances had been good,” he said.

“The lads are in great spirits and have been every day.

“It’s a great feeling to get that win but it was back to business quite quickly.”

Related topics:Luton TownPremier LeagueBurnleyManchester UnitedNewcastle