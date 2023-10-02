Luton Town boss Rob Edwards makes Burnley claim ahead of Kenilworth Road showdown

Burnley are in a “false position” in the Premier League table according to Luton Town boss Rob Edwards.

The Clarets head to Kenilworth Road tomorrow night looking to register their first league win of the campaign.

Six games in, Vincent Kompany’s men have picked up just one point from their opening six fixtures – five of which have come against sides sitting in the top half.

But having finished two places behind Burnley in the Championship last season, Edwards is under no illusions how tough Tuesday night’s rearranged game will be.

“Let me tell you they are a very good team,” he said.

“They have started the season well, they’ve played City, United, Villa, Spurs, Newcastle. They had 60 per cent possession against Manchester United.

“They’ve improved since last season. Last year they dominated the league, were the best team by a country mile. They’ve spent a reported £100 million and in Vincent Kompany they have a brilliant manager.

LUTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, reacts during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on September 23, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

“They are in a false position.”

Luton managed to get the monkey off their back at the weekend when they registered their first win of the campaign against Sean Dyche’s Everton.

Sitting on four points after seven games, Edwards knew it was only a matter of time until that first victory arrived.

“It wasn’t a weight off our shoulders – it had been coming because the performances had been good,” he said.

“The lads are in great spirits and have been every day.