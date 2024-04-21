'Looked good': Match of the Day pundit left impressed by Burnley in ruthless Sheffield United win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That was the verdict of the Match of the Day panel following Burnley’s emphatic 4-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The victory extends Burnley’s run to just one defeat in seven, but more importantly cuts the gap to safety to just three points.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It led to MOTD presenter Mark Chapman claiming that Vincent Kompany’s men are now beginning to “click” at the business end of the season.

In response, pundit Ashley Williams said: “They rode their luck a little bit at the start of the game, but they looked good. They looked much better than they did earlier on in the season. Maybe it’s just a little too late.

“Burnley were courageous in possession, it’s what Vincent Kompany will be very pleased about.

“We’ve seen it go wrong so many times but this playing out from the back, what it does is drag the opposition higher up the pitch and it gives them a chance to attack.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulates Johann Berg Gudmundsson after the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re higher up the pitch and that’s what Vincent Kompany wants from his team. He will be happy with how his team played and how they have been lately.”

Given Burnley’s summer transfer policy of buying young talent with big potential, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Kompany’s side have taken a while to click into gear.

But, as pointed out by fellow pundit Danny Murphy, that perhaps was the smartest way to plan for the future following the club’s promotion from the Championship.

“That was probably in their thinking with recruitment, it was realistic thinking although they did spend quite a bit of money, but it was on younger players,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out of the two sides we’ve just watched, I think it’s clear to see that Burnley, if they were to go – they’ve still got a chance by the way – but if they were to drop, you’d have a pound on them ahead of Sheffield United at the moment, that’s for sure.”