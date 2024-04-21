'Looked good': Match of the Day pundit left impressed by Burnley in ruthless Sheffield United win
That was the verdict of the Match of the Day panel following Burnley’s emphatic 4-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday.
The victory extends Burnley’s run to just one defeat in seven, but more importantly cuts the gap to safety to just three points.
It led to MOTD presenter Mark Chapman claiming that Vincent Kompany’s men are now beginning to “click” at the business end of the season.
In response, pundit Ashley Williams said: “They rode their luck a little bit at the start of the game, but they looked good. They looked much better than they did earlier on in the season. Maybe it’s just a little too late.
“Burnley were courageous in possession, it’s what Vincent Kompany will be very pleased about.
“We’ve seen it go wrong so many times but this playing out from the back, what it does is drag the opposition higher up the pitch and it gives them a chance to attack.
“They’re higher up the pitch and that’s what Vincent Kompany wants from his team. He will be happy with how his team played and how they have been lately.”
Given Burnley’s summer transfer policy of buying young talent with big potential, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Kompany’s side have taken a while to click into gear.
But, as pointed out by fellow pundit Danny Murphy, that perhaps was the smartest way to plan for the future following the club’s promotion from the Championship.
“That was probably in their thinking with recruitment, it was realistic thinking although they did spend quite a bit of money, but it was on younger players,” he said.
“Out of the two sides we’ve just watched, I think it’s clear to see that Burnley, if they were to go – they’ve still got a chance by the way – but if they were to drop, you’d have a pound on them ahead of Sheffield United at the moment, that’s for sure.”
The Clarets will be looking to continue their good run of form when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford next week.
