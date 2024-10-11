'Long may it continue': Scott Parker keen to build on Burnley's impressive home Championship record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have enjoyed an unbeaten start on home turf so far this season – but their impressive Turf Moor record extends well beyond this season.

The goalless draw against Preston North End prior to the international break means the Clarets have now lost just one of their last 40 home Championship games.

Having gained promotion from the Championship with both Fulham and Bournemouth, current boss Scott Parker is well aware how tricky it is to maintain such an impressive unbeaten streak.

The Clarets chief is also keen to build on that record as he plots Burnley’s route back to the Premier League.

“It’s very tough to do,” he said. “Home form is obviously key for sure, especially if you want to be in and around where we do.

“We do need to make our home patch really, really difficult for teams to come and those numbers suggest that’s the case, so long may that continue.

“We will keep making it as hard as possible for teams to come here and will keep improving, for sure.”

Four of Burnley’s next five league games come away from home, starting with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on their return from the international break.

Parker’s side also face trips to Hull City, Millwall and West Brom, with a home clash against QPR sandwiched in between.