LIVE: Chelsea v Burnley
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has warned that his players must match Burnley's intensity to give themselves the best chance of landing a fifth straight win.
The German coach, whose Premier League baptism came against the Clarets in January, understands that is side will have to be firing on all cylinders at Stamford Bridge.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss recognised the Clarets' courageous approach, adding that the European champions will have to give 100% in their bid to preserve their advantage at the top of the table.
"I know that we demand a lot in the moment," he said. "It is important we demand a lot of ourselves.
"We expect a very tough opponent who is a bit short of points but not performance. Burnley plays a very strong, intense game.
"They have a very courageous approach like how they played at Manchester City, high intensive pressing.
"We have to be on our best level to find the solution and match the intensity they bring to the games."
Tuchel added: "We demand a lot from our players and ourselves but it is necessary that we bring all this to the pitch because there’s a strong opponent waiting.
"It could be human or reasonable to say ‘okay, we have already six from seven matches, okay somehow we will manage it again because it is a home game, we are a strong squad’.
"We need to be on a high level, 95 per cent is not enough. We need to push everybody no matter if we are tired or not."
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 10:08
- Chelsea have won the last three Premier League meetings between the two sides to nil
- The Blues have prevailed in six of their last seven games against Burnley in the top flight
- The Clarets caused a shock at Stamford Bridge in 2017 when beating the defending champions by the odd goal in five
- The home side are on course to win five consecutive league games for the first time since 2019
- Thomas Tuchel’s side have kept seven clean sheets in their opening 10 PL fixtures
- Burnley ended a 12-match winless league run by beating Brentford last weekend
- Burnley’s past two away matches have been 2-2 draws — they scored first in both fixtures
- Maxwel Cornet has scored four goals in his first five Premier League appearances
- Chris Wood is looking for his 50th Premier League goal
Burnley boss Sean Dyche provides an update on the fitness of his squad
“We’re pretty good at the minute, which is good news.”
Sean Dyche has a virtually fully-fit squad to select from at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as his Burnley side face Chelsea.
Mark Lawrenson’s latest prediction...
“Burnley got a very good win against Brentford last week. Going to Stamford Bridge is a very different proposition, however.”
Burnley travel to the capital this weekend as they face Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche on a change of attacking emphasis
“Don’t ruin it, we play 4-4-2!”
As the famous quote from the film ‘Mike Bassett: England Manager’ goes: “ Ladies and gentlemen. England will be playing Four-Four-F***ing Two!”
Paul Merson has his say...
“Burnley had a brilliant result against Brentford last week. They needed to win that match and were excellent in what was a must-win Premier League game.”
Paul Merson has predicted that Burnley will be “comfortably” beaten when they come up against Thomas Tuchel’s “outstanding” Chelsea side on Saturday.
Can the Clarets deliver another result for the fans away at a “Big Six” side?
”For me, I prefer winning promotions, but they’re definitely huge results for the supporters.”
Victory at Stamford Bridge against defending champions Chelsea on the opening day of the 2017/18 season stands out as one of THE results of Sean Dyche’s nine-year reign.
Nick Pope recalls the Clarets’ surprise success at Stamford Bridge
“Chelsea were fresh off the back of winning the league and we were fresh off the back of one away win in a season. It was a good coupon buster.”
Nick Pope might have been on the bench when Burnley inflicted the worst possible start on Chelsea's Premier League title defence.