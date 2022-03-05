LIVE: Burnley v Chelsea
Burnley entertain World and European champions Chelsea in a Premier League fixture at Turf Moor.
Here are the teams…
Burnley: Pope; Roberts. Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Weghorst, Rodriguez. Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Richardson, Barnes, Cornet.
Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Niguez; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz. Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner, Kenedy.
A point for the Clarets would lift them out of the bottom three while victory could see Sean Dyche’s side climb to 15th.
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:30
GOAL: Burnley 0 Chelsea 4
Pulisic thumps the ball home from close range after Tarkowski diverts Mount’s cross into his path.
Substitution
Cornet replaces Rodriguez for the Clarets.
GOAL: Burnley 0 Chelsea 3
James’s cross is converted by Havertz, who gets ahead of Roberts.
GOAL: Burnley 0 Chelsea 2
Pulisic moves the ball away from Tarkowski, whips in a cross to the back post and Havertz, who peeled off the back of Roberts, heads home.
GOAL: Burnley 0 Chelsea 1
It’s all too easy. James twists and turns McNeil inside the area after collecting Chalobah’s pass and drills the ball into the far corner.
Half-time: Burnley 0 Chelsea 0
The Clarets have worked the better openings, but it remains goalless at the break.
Headed clear
Jorginho powers a shot at goal and Roberts gets a head to the ball to divert it over the crossbar.
Missed opportunity
Great ball from Weghorst picks out McNeil, who drives at Chalobah, loses possession, gets a second chance when Rodriguez recovers the ball, but the winger fails to pick out Lennon inside the six yard box.
McNeil misses a sitter
Mendy makes a hash of his clearance when attempting to punch Westwood’s cross away under pressure from Rodriguez and, with the goal gaping, McNeil lifts his effort over the bar.