LIVE: Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley entertain World and European champions Chelsea in a Premier League fixture at Turf Moor.

By Daniel Black
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 2:25 pm

Here are the teams…

Burnley: Pope; Roberts. Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Weghorst, Rodriguez. Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Richardson, Barnes, Cornet.

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Niguez; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz. Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner, Kenedy.

Burnley's English defender Charlie Taylor (L) vies with Chelsea's US midfielder Christian Pulisic during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on November 6, 2021.

A point for the Clarets would lift them out of the bottom three while victory could see Sean Dyche’s side climb to 15th.

Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:30

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:30

GOAL: Burnley 0 Chelsea 4

Pulisic thumps the ball home from close range after Tarkowski diverts Mount’s cross into his path.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:30

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:22

Substitution

Cornet replaces Rodriguez for the Clarets.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:14

GOAL: Burnley 0 Chelsea 3

James’s cross is converted by Havertz, who gets ahead of Roberts.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:12

GOAL: Burnley 0 Chelsea 2

Pulisic moves the ball away from Tarkowski, whips in a cross to the back post and Havertz, who peeled off the back of Roberts, heads home.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:07

GOAL: Burnley 0 Chelsea 1

It’s all too easy. James twists and turns McNeil inside the area after collecting Chalobah’s pass and drills the ball into the far corner.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:50

Half-time: Burnley 0 Chelsea 0

The Clarets have worked the better openings, but it remains goalless at the break.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:47

Headed clear

Jorginho powers a shot at goal and Roberts gets a head to the ball to divert it over the crossbar.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:45

Missed opportunity

Great ball from Weghorst picks out McNeil, who drives at Chalobah, loses possession, gets a second chance when Rodriguez recovers the ball, but the winger fails to pick out Lennon inside the six yard box.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:32

McNeil misses a sitter

Mendy makes a hash of his clearance when attempting to punch Westwood’s cross away under pressure from Rodriguez and, with the goal gaping, McNeil lifts his effort over the bar.

