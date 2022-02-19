LIVE: Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 3
Burnley take on Brighton at the AMEX Stadium as Sean Dyche marks his 250th Premier League game at the helm.
Teams - Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Lallana (c), Moder, Welbeck, Duffy, Veltman. Substitutes: Steele, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.
Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst. Substitutes: Hennessey, Waller, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Thomas.
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:53
FULL-TIME: Brighton 0 Burnley 3
Goals from Weghorst, Brownhill and Lennon secure a vital three points on the road for Burnley.
Substitution
Goalscorer of Burnley’s third goal, Aaron Lennon, is replaced by Lowton.
Substitution
Weghorst is replaced by Barnes.
Yellow card
Duffy is booked for a lunge on Weghorst.
Over the top
March does well again down Brighton’s left hand side and sets up Trossard, who fails to find the target.
Disallowed goal
Brownhill’s shot flicks the back of Weghorst before McNeil tucks the ball home, but the Dutchman was stood in an offside position.
GOAL: Brighton 0 Burnley 3
Lennon picks out the top corner to make it 3-0 after great play from Rodriguez.
Substitution
Welbeck is replaced by Ferguson.
March sneaks in-between Collins and Lennon before teeing up Mac Allister, whose effort takes a touch off Brownhill and flies over the bar.
Yellow card
Lennon booked for dragging back Cucurella.