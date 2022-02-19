LIVE: Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 3

Burnley take on Brighton at the AMEX Stadium as Sean Dyche marks his 250th Premier League game at the helm.

By Dan Black
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 2:50 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:51 pm

Teams - Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Lallana (c), Moder, Welbeck, Duffy, Veltman. Substitutes: Steele, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst. Substitutes: Hennessey, Waller, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Thomas.

A general view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Brighton, England.

LIVE: Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 3

Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:53

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:53

FULL-TIME: Brighton 0 Burnley 3

Goals from Weghorst, Brownhill and Lennon secure a vital three points on the road for Burnley.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:50

Substitution

Goalscorer of Burnley’s third goal, Aaron Lennon, is replaced by Lowton.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:44

Substitution

Weghorst is replaced by Barnes.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:42

Yellow card

Duffy is booked for a lunge on Weghorst.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:40

Over the top

March does well again down Brighton’s left hand side and sets up Trossard, who fails to find the target.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:37

Disallowed goal

Brownhill’s shot flicks the back of Weghorst before McNeil tucks the ball home, but the Dutchman was stood in an offside position.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:27

GOAL: Brighton 0 Burnley 3

Lennon picks out the top corner to make it 3-0 after great play from Rodriguez.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:26

Substitution

Welbeck is replaced by Ferguson.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:24

Chance

March sneaks in-between Collins and Lennon before teeing up Mac Allister, whose effort takes a touch off Brownhill and flies over the bar.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:18

Yellow card

Lennon booked for dragging back Cucurella.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sean DycheBurnleyBrightonAmex StadiumPremier League