LIVE: Brentford v Burnley
Burnley's game away at Brentford is a "must win", according to defender Nathan Collins.
The Clarets have accrued six fewer points than the Bees, though have two games in hand on their opponents.
Victory would lift Sean Dyche's side out of the bottom three at the expense of Everton, who host Wolves on Sunday.
"I think every game in the Premier League is a 'must win', especially at this stage," said the Irishman. "This is a must win game, and we all know that!
"It is massive but, as I said, every game is massive at this stage of the season. We know that and we have to go and put in a 10 out of 10 performance.
"We know that we need to be at our best and at our best I think we can do anybody. I think we can get one over anyone. We need to be on it and make sure we are ready."
LIVE: Brentford v Burnley
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:49
Red card and spot kick
Red card for Nathan Collins and Brentford have a penalty.
Just wide
Jensen beats Pope to Toney’s pass but touches the ball just wide of the upright.
Yellow card
Tarkowski booked for bringing down Mbeumo.
GOAL: Brentford 1 Burnley 0
Toney heads Eriksen’s cross past Pope.
Substitution
Norgaard is replaced by Jensen for Brentford.
What a strike!
Rodriguez’s attempt from distance has Raya beaten all ends up, but the ball bounces back off the bar.
Substitution
Cano is replaced by Wissa for Brentford.
What a chance
Cornet squanders a great chance to score for Burnley. The Ivorian’s effort, however, is too tame to test Raya.
Substitution
Weghorst makes way for Rodriguez
Tarkowski makes amends
Tarkowski atones for his error by getting back goal side of Mbeumo to clear inside the box.