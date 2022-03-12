LIVE: Brentford v Burnley

The Clarets have accrued six fewer points than the Bees, though have two games in hand on their opponents.

Victory would lift Sean Dyche's side out of the bottom three at the expense of Everton, who host Wolves on Sunday.

"I think every game in the Premier League is a 'must win', especially at this stage," said the Irishman. "This is a must win game, and we all know that!

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Maxwel Cornet of Burnley scores their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brentford at Turf Moor on October 30, 2021 in Burnley, England.

"It is massive but, as I said, every game is massive at this stage of the season. We know that and we have to go and put in a 10 out of 10 performance.