Left back and central midfielder? Burnley fans deliver their verdict on transfer window requirements

It’s already been a busy summer for Burnley, who have completed nine new signings following their Championship title win last time out.

The likes of James Trafford, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Redmond and Zeki Amdouni have all made the move to Turf Moor in pre-season ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By all accounts, Vincent Kompany is not done just yet though, with further acquisitions still on the agenda.

In a perfect world, Burnley’s squad would be settled by the time they begin their 2023/24 campaign against reigning champions on Friday, August 11.

But if that’s not the case, the Clarets have until 11pm on Friday, September 1 to complete their business.

The Burnley Express took to social media to ask Clarets fans where they think Kompany still needs to strengthen – and the readers didn’t disappoint.

Where does Vincent Kompany still need to strengthen between now and the transfer deadline?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The general consensus is that at least one new left-back is required, given Charlie Taylor is the only current name in that position on the books.

Looking further forward, a central midfielder also ranks high on the agenda, while plenty of names were also thrown into the mix – with Nathan Tella unsurprisingly featuring heavily.

Here’s a selection of your responses:

Josh_291: LB (potentially 2), CM, striker.

Tommy Hargreaves: LB, CM and (Andros) Townsend.

Peter Howarth: Left back.

Sue Doherty: We need Tella.

Sam Lane: Left back and central midfield.

Pete Hutch: Get (Quilindschy) Hartman from Feyenoord and I’ll be well happy.

Steve Parkinson: Central midfield and left back.

Mikey Kane: Left back and CAM.

Christopher Dyster: Nathan Tella.

Keith Lordy: Aster (Vranckx) from Wolfsburg.

Connor McQueenie: Nathan Tella baby.