Leeds United man responds to 'falling apart' jibes amid promotion battle with Burnley and Sheffield United

Leeds United’s Ilia Gruev insists the “falling apart” jibes are only fuelling his motivation to achieve automatic promotion this season.

The well-known taunt, sung to Joy Division, rang around Turf Moor last week after Leeds conceded at the death to draw 2-2 with Swansea City.

Coupled with Burnley’s 1-0 win against Bristol City, the two sides are now level on points heading into the final seven games of the season. It’s only a few weeks ago Daniel Farke’s men were eight points clear.

While fans of rival clubs are taking great joy in Leeds’ recent form, Gruev believes his side must use it to their advantage.

"I like it, it's a motivation for me," he told our sister paper, the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"When people want to see you down or if you have to fight against adversity, I like it.

"It's not important for us, we have to concentrate on ourselves. What people are saying or not saying, we can't influence it. People can sing whatever they want, it doesn't have to impact you as a player.

Leeds have won just one of their last five games (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"Sometimes it is tough and you get the atmosphere, hear some things but you have to extract yourself from these things because it doesn't help you.

"When you have a great run and everyone says you're the best, you have to remind yourself this is a period but other times will come. You have to stay humble and work hard, there are times when everything is great and times when it's a struggle but this is normal. Everywhere is like this."