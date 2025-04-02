Burnley close to breaking all-time defensive record that's stood for 71 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley are close to matching and surpassing an all-time defensive record that has stood for 71 years.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s 1-0 win against Bristol City means Scott Parker’s side have now kept a remarkable 28 clean sheets this season from their 39 league games.

The Clarets have still only conceded 11 goals during that time, with no side able to score more than one against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28 shutouts puts Burnley third in the table of most clean sheets in English league history. Next up is Gillingham in 1995/96, who the Clarets will draw level with if they manage to keep out Coventry City this weekend.

Should Burnley keep two clean sheets in their remaining seven league games, they will move level with Port Vale – who kept 30 shutouts during the 1953/54 campaign.

Naturally, Burnley’s virtually impenetrable defence continues to give manager Scott Parker huge pleasure.

When asked if Burnley’s defensive prowess was something Parker worked on before the season got underway, or if it’s just a happy coincidence, the Clarets boss said: “It's probably something we set out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper James Trafford has kept 27 of Burnley's 28 clean sheets this season (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“You step in as a new coach. I stepped in pretty late when I was appointed, but instantly you're looking at the profile of the team and the profile of the squad and you quickly try and work out what fundamentally you need to do first and foremost.

“There was an awful amount of work that's gone in on the defensive side, not only just structurally and just coaching. There's been a lot of mentality stuff that's gone in and what we stand for as a group.

“If you look more deeper into the habits of this team, other than the clean sheets, you watch back through games, you'll just see some clear habits that this group have: they defend their goal like their life depends on it.

“That's been numerous, numerous meetings and a togetherness. This is probably the closest squad I've been around. Large parts of that are that we defend our goal and it gives us a platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're now edging on the other side too. I think attacking-wise, I think we're right up there in the last eight or nine games.”

While it is the attacking play that normally grabs the headlines, Parker believes there should be a greater appreciation for a backline that is able to keep the ball out of their net on such a consistent basis.

He added: “I get it isn’t the most exciting, certainly from the outside maybe, but there's an art to it.

“There's a lot of work and there's a lot of determination and commitment from this group of boys that, fair play to them, they're doing really well to give us that real foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our foundation is built, at this present moment in time, on cement. It's not built on sand.

“You can see that was giving us an option to win games, certainly at the beginning of the season. It's now given us, with the attacking front as well, a big opportunity to win games.”