Leeds United boss Daniel Farke makes surprise claim about Luton Town draw as Burnley move top

Daniel Farke, a little surprisingly, opted to see it as a point gained for his Leeds United side despite dropping out of the Championship’s top two.

The Clarets leapfrogged both Leeds and Sheffield United on Saturday to move top of the pile thanks to their 2-1 win at Coventry City.

Leeds were leading the way only a week ago, but now find themselves third following a run of just one win in their last six games. Sheffield United stay second despite losing 1-0 to lowly Oxford United.

Despite dropping two points away at lowly Luton, Leeds boss Farke felt it was still a valuable result in the quest for promotion.

"Because they [Blades and Burnley still have to] play against each other it's still in our hands, I think,” he said.

“We can't influence what happens on other pitches. You just have to concentrate on yourself and this is important.

“I would have preferred three points, it would have made life easier but I have to judge what I see.

LUTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Daniel Farke , Manager of Leeds United FC during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Leeds United FC at Kenilworth Road on April 05, 2025 in Luton, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

“I liked our spirit and togetherness. It's definitely one point gained. Never underestimate a point on the road against a side fighting with the knife between their teeth.

"It's always difficult of course, especially here away at Luton. It's always easier to go in the lead, the opponent has to open a bit more and we can use our strength in counters. Instead the other team can concentrate on being rock solid.

“I would prefer to be in the lead again at some point in an away game to make our life a bit easier.

“You can have wishes and dreams but they don't all happen in crunch time and for that, you have to dig in and grind results out and that's what we did.”