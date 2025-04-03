Leeds United boss confirms major selection change amid promotion battle with Burnley and Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed under-fire goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be dropped after a spate of high-profile mistakes.

The Frenchman has faced plenty of criticism from Leeds fans in recent days after producing another error during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Swansea City.

Meslier dropped a corner under no real pressure for Swansea’s first goal at Elland Road, while he also failed to cover himself in glory for the Swans’ late leveller too.

As a result, Farke has confirmed deputy Karl Darlow will be in between the sticks this weekend when Leeds face Luton Town in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

"I'm a big believer to have clarity," he said.

"I have taken my decision and spoke to the keepers, Karl will play on Saturday. We will change on this position, this is what I can confirm.

"It's important we have clarity relatively early this week, that Karl can concentrate.

"I don't like to change from game to game but it's not the moment to look too far ahead. When you take a decision and give a promise for the upcoming weeks there is 100 per cent an illness, injury or red card and you're made to eat your words. We just look up to the next game but you know my attitude on changing the goalkeeper from game to game."

Farke added: "I don't work with robots, I work with human beings.

"Karl is buzzing but for Illan it's a more difficult decision to take. We all know that yes, Illan has had a difficult season so far, you have to be honest.

“In general with your number one you're a bit more careful to change than with a field player. You stick to your number one after one or two mistakes, that's quite normal, especially with a young, promising keeper.

“He's done a lot for his club, he took part in securing promotion, had a fantastic first season on Premier League level and has more than 100 games in the Premier League and in the Championship though he's still young.

“Of course you stick a bit longer to him but I made it clear the last time we spoke [about this], it's still professional football and you have to perform well. Last time he responded well with clean sheets, an unbeaten February but in the last weeks we had the feeling he could have done a bit better and was strongly involved in both goals on Saturday.

"I have to make a decision and also to protect him a little bit. At the moment the spotlight is on him and he's still a young man and it feels a bit like the weight of the world is on his shoulders. This was my feeling during this week."