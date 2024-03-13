'Keep that level': Vincent Kompany makes Burnley demand for final 10 games of the season
The Clarets came so close to earning a first win in 10 attempts against West Ham on Sunday, only to be pegged back late on during their 2-2 draw.
Despite his frustration at not holding on for the three points, Kompany was heartened by the performance of his team – and wants this to remain the expected level until the end of the season.
“There are two moments [against West Ham] that will hurt, especially the late equaliser when we give so much space to the striker. The finish is unbelievable, fair play, but we give him too much space,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
“But in the end it was a game of many challenges, it was a game of many crosses coming in, many duels and I thought we showed we’re able to do it.
“The chance we had at the end…oh my god. It was that type of game, it got a little bit crazy.
“As much as they were pushing and they were dangerous, we were equally as dangerous. We were quite good at recovering the ball.
“I think it’s fair to say it was a good game for the fans, but this is the team we have to be until the end of the season and try and get as many results as we can.”
Despite only picking up one point, Burnley have responded well in the two games against Bournemouth and West Ham that followed the two miserable defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace.
Kompany added: “The Bournemouth performance was outstanding and today we get the VAR in our favour, finally! Once…and we’re grateful for that, although it was a very clear offside. But still, things have just happened in that way sometimes for us.
“But the Bournemouth performance was good and most performances before Arsenal and Palace were good as well, but it’s about the points now.
“But we don’t get the points without playing like we did against West Ham, so we have to keep that level.”