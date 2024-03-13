'Keep that level': Vincent Kompany makes Burnley demand for final 10 games of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite his frustration at not holding on for the three points, Kompany was heartened by the performance of his team – and wants this to remain the expected level until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are two moments [against West Ham] that will hurt, especially the late equaliser when we give so much space to the striker. The finish is unbelievable, fair play, but we give him too much space,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“But in the end it was a game of many challenges, it was a game of many crosses coming in, many duels and I thought we showed we’re able to do it.

“The chance we had at the end…oh my god. It was that type of game, it got a little bit crazy.

“As much as they were pushing and they were dangerous, we were equally as dangerous. We were quite good at recovering the ball.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s fair to say it was a good game for the fans, but this is the team we have to be until the end of the season and try and get as many results as we can.”

Despite only picking up one point, Burnley have responded well in the two games against Bournemouth and West Ham that followed the two miserable defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Kompany added: “The Bournemouth performance was outstanding and today we get the VAR in our favour, finally! Once…and we’re grateful for that, although it was a very clear offside. But still, things have just happened in that way sometimes for us.

“But the Bournemouth performance was good and most performances before Arsenal and Palace were good as well, but it’s about the points now.