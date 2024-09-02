Josh Laurent reflects on Burnley debut, Blackburn Rovers draw and whirlwind few days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deadline day arrival Josh Laurent was keen to repay Scott Parker’s faith after making his Burnley bow in the East Lancashire derby.

The 29-year-old was thrown straight into Burnley’s starting XI on Saturday just 24 hours after seeing his move from Stoke City be confirmed.

Despite not having much time to prepare, Laurent was champing at the bit to get involved after a whirlwind few days.

“I loved every minute of it, I’ve been waiting for it all week since I signed,” the midfielder said.

“I knew there was a big game and as soon as the gaffer gave me the nod and gave me the trust to play in the game, I didn’t want to let him down or my teammates or the fans.

“For the gaffer to put his trust in me, I just wanted to repay him. I didn’t want to let him down or my teammates or the fans. I’m very grateful.

“I was excited all night, I was looking forward to playing in it.

Josh Laurent speaks to the media following the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers. Burnley v Blackburn Rovers, 31st August 2024 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“It was gutting that we didn't win. I felt we should have, we should have been more ruthless so that’s something for us to improve on together.”

The Clarets will feel naturally disappointed not to claim the win having played for over half an hour with a man advantage after Makhtar Gueye was dismissed for two yellow cards.

Referee Tony Harrington dished out 11 yellow cards in total for Saturday’s feisty affair, although Laurent feels some of the bookings weren’t entirely warranted.

“I don’t think some of them were bookings, although I don’t want to put the ref under too much pressure,” Laurent added.

“We had to make sure we were up for it. We’re here to compete and win our duels and the gaffer told us at half-time we won 75 per cent of them, so we were on top in that sense.

“In any game, but especially a derby, you’ve got to win your duels and be competitive and be horrible to play against off the ball.”

Laurent wasn’t the only debutant on Saturday, with Jaidon Anthony also being named from the start.

Joe Worrall and Hannibal, meanwhile, turned out at Turf Moor for the first time as Burnley players.