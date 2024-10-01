Josh Cullen discusses Burnley's start to the season and his recent injury layoff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley are on the right track to achieve their objective of automatic promotion according to Josh Cullen.

The Clarets sit fourth in the Championship table after taking 14 points from their first seven games of the season.

Despite the disappointment, Cullen remains upbeat about Burnley’s start to the campaign.

“It’s two points per game, which is the target over the course of a season you aim for if you want to try and get in that top two at the start of the season,” he said.

“That’s where we are at the minute even though it’s a new squad that is still gelling together, so it’s been a positive start.

“Whether people might be a little bit frustrated by the Oxford draw, we certainly are as players because we wanted to win the game, but it’s a point away from home and any point away from home in this league is one you should respect.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Josh Cullen of Burnley in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Cullen was among Burnley’s best performers at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday on his second start since returning from a brief lay-off through injury.

The 28-year-old missed three Burnley game as a result of the knock, which also kept him away from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

“It was difficult,” Cullen admitted. “It was a little niggle that I was carrying from after the first game of the season at Luton and it wasn’t really getting any better, so I had to take a spell out to make sure I got it right and it didn’t get any worse.

“I’ve done that now. I got a bit of game time at Leeds, I got my first start against Portsmouth last weekend and this weekend felt better again, so hopefully I’m getting back to somewhere near 100 per cent.

“Saying that, I don’t think you’re ever at 100 per cent when you’re playing this many games as you do in the Championship, but I’m getting there and feeling good.”