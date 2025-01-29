Jonjo Shelvey absence explained for Burnley's top-of-the-table clash against Leeds United
Despite signing for the Clarets on January 20 on a short-term deal until the end of the season, the 32-year-old is yet to feature in a match day squad.
The experienced midfielder was once again left out on Monday night as Burnley played out a dull goalless draw with league leaders Leeds United.
When asked about Shelvey’s absence, Parker said: “He probably just needs a little bit more training time on the grass.
“He's been with us now for 10 days, but he’s probably just not ready at this present moment in time and needs some more training.”
Known to be a creative player with the ability to pick a pass, Parker hopes Shelvey will still have a major part to play during the second half of the season.
“I think he can [make a difference],” he added.
“He's a player with vast experience, a player that takes risks on the ball, a player that can see a pass, a player that can expose a back-line and expose spaces. I expect Jonjo to certainly give us that.”
Shelvey will be hoping to have his first involvement on Saturday when Burnley make the trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth.
Elsewhere, fellow January recruit Oliver Sonne was also left out of the Burnley squad on Monday, as was Mike Tresor.
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined by injury.
