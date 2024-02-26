Johann Berg Gudmundsson makes honest Burnley dressing room claim following Crystal Palace setback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Saturday in what was dubbed a must-win game.

Burnley made life difficult for themselves going down to 10 men in the first-half when Josh Brownhill was shown a straight red.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the visitors held on for as long as they could at Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner’s men finally found the breakthrough in the 68th minute, the first of three goals in little over 10 minutes.

Gudmundsson couldn’t hide his dismay at the final whistle, with the Clarets suffering yet another costly mistake.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” he told Clarets+.

“Going down to 10 men is always extremely difficult away in the Premier League, but we were still in it and I thought we fought hard to keep the clean sheet until half-time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley talks to Referee, Lewis Smith during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“Obviously when they score their first goal we have to open up a little bit more and they score two more goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We scored a goal that should have been allowed as well, so it’s extremely tough and disappointing. The dressing room is obviously feeling it all, but this is football.”

The Clarets did at least show some resistance with 10 men, but the floodgates soon opened when Palace broke the deadlock.

“They get the cross and the header for the first goal, which is something we have to do better on and keep it 0-0 for longer,” Gudmundsson added.