Johann Berg Gudmundsson makes honest Burnley dressing room claim following Crystal Palace setback
The Clarets were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Saturday in what was dubbed a must-win game.
Burnley made life difficult for themselves going down to 10 men in the first-half when Josh Brownhill was shown a straight red.
While the visitors held on for as long as they could at Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner’s men finally found the breakthrough in the 68th minute, the first of three goals in little over 10 minutes.
Gudmundsson couldn’t hide his dismay at the final whistle, with the Clarets suffering yet another costly mistake.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” he told Clarets+.
“Going down to 10 men is always extremely difficult away in the Premier League, but we were still in it and I thought we fought hard to keep the clean sheet until half-time.
“Obviously when they score their first goal we have to open up a little bit more and they score two more goals.
“We scored a goal that should have been allowed as well, so it’s extremely tough and disappointing. The dressing room is obviously feeling it all, but this is football.”
The Clarets did at least show some resistance with 10 men, but the floodgates soon opened when Palace broke the deadlock.
“They get the cross and the header for the first goal, which is something we have to do better on and keep it 0-0 for longer,” Gudmundsson added.
“When you go 1-0, you have to go a little higher up the pitch and threaten their goal a little bit more, so it’s always tough.”