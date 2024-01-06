News you can trust since 1877
'Job done': Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu relieved to edge past Burnley in the FA Cup

Ange Postecoglu admits his Tottenham side had to find a way to win to secure their spot in the next round of the FA Cup after being pushed all the way by Burnley.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Spurs had to rely on Pedro Porro’s 78th minute wonder strike after being frustrated by Vincent Kompany’s men for large periods during last night’s third round tie.

In fact, Burnley arguably had the better chances, with Zeki Amdouni squandered two gilt-edged opportunities in either half and Hannes Delcroix also going close.

As the game wore on it looked increasingly likely that a replay might be required to settle the tie, but Porro struck late on to secure a slender 1-0 win.

While Postecoglu admits his side were “wasteful” in front of goal, he was just satisfied to navigate a potentially tricky cup tie in front of their home supporters.

“It looked like that’s what it was going to take [a moment of brilliance],” he said.

“We controlled the game enough, we were just wasteful in front of goal. It’s a cup competition, which means the most important thing is to find a way to win and we did that.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gives the team instructions during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gives the team instructions during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
“We were a little bit wasteful, but we had most of the ball, most of the territory. It is what it is.

“You can sit there and analyse it but ultimately it’s about getting through to the next round. In a knockout competition it’s going to take something on the day to get it done.

“Sometimes that can be something conventional, sometimes it can be something unconventional. It was something special on this occasion but as long as it gets the job done.”

