Jermaine Jenas makes intriguing survival claim for Burnley, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest
That’s according to Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas, who believes both Burnley and Luton Town are still in there with a chance.
That’s despite Vincent Kompany’s men suffering a huge blow on Saturday with a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United.
With Nottingham Forest, the side they’re chasing in 17th, overcoming Sheffield United, that saw the gap to safety increase to five points with only two games remaining.
The Clarets travel to Tottenham next week before they face Forest, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s side take on Chelsea.
Luton, meanwhile, face West Ham and Fulham in their final two games of the campaign.
While Forest took a major step in securing their top flight status at the weekend, Jenas believes it would be foolish to write off Burnley and Luton just yet.
“None of those teams have had consistency all year, which is why they are where they are,” he told presenter Gary Lineker. “But they will keep fighting.
“That last game of the season between Forest and Burnley, it’s looking absolutely huge.”
Lineker interjected: “Not as huge if Burnley had had a result on Saturday.”
“Correct,” Jenas replied. “But it could still be a big game, definitely.”
Fellow pundit and former Claret Ian Wright also weighed in on Burnley’s difficult season, suggesting their poor home record – where they’ve only won twice – could prove to be a major downfall.
“That’s something you have to get right,” he said.
“You have to get something from your home games [if you want to stay up].”
