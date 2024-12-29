Jeremy Sarmiento returns to Burnley bench as Scott Parker names starting XI for Middlesbrough clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have named an unchanged side for the third straight game for tonight’s clash against Middlesbrough.

Scott Parker’s men head to Teesside for their final game of 2024 looking to extend their winning run to four games.

Despite having another game in just three days’ time, Parker has opted to name the same side that claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

The only change in Burnley’s match day squad is the return of Jeremy Sarmiento on the bench after the winger’s absence for the last two games. Hjalmar Ekdal is the man to make way.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.

As for Boro, they make three changes to the side that squandered a three-goal lead on Boxing Day to draw 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday.

Rav van den Berg misses out through suspension after being dismissed for two yellow cards against the Owls.

Michael Carrick is also without his first two choice goalkeepers, with Seny Dieng and Sol Brynn both sidelined.

TEAMS

Boro: Glover, Dijksteel, Fry, Burgzorg, Edmundson, Hackney, Barlaser, Borges, Doak, Azaz, Latte Lath

Subs: Connor, Clarke, McGree, Jones, Gilbert, Hamilton, Engel, Hunt, McCabe

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Hannibal, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Hountondji, Foster, Rodriguez

Referee: Josh Smith