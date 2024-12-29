Jeremy Sarmiento returns to Burnley bench as Scott Parker names starting XI for Middlesbrough clash

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 19:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Burnley have named an unchanged side for the third straight game for tonight’s clash against Middlesbrough.
Read More
Scott Parker discusses Burnley's 'nous' against Championship's top teams ahead o...

Scott Parker’s men head to Teesside for their final game of 2024 looking to extend their winning run to four games.

Despite having another game in just three days’ time, Parker has opted to name the same side that claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The only change in Burnley’s match day squad is the return of Jeremy Sarmiento on the bench after the winger’s absence for the last two games. Hjalmar Ekdal is the man to make way.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.

As for Boro, they make three changes to the side that squandered a three-goal lead on Boxing Day to draw 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday.

Rav van den Berg misses out through suspension after being dismissed for two yellow cards against the Owls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley's Jeremy Sarmiento during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley's Jeremy Sarmiento during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley's Jeremy Sarmiento during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick is also without his first two choice goalkeepers, with Seny Dieng and Sol Brynn both sidelined.

TEAMS

Boro: Glover, Dijksteel, Fry, Burgzorg, Edmundson, Hackney, Barlaser, Borges, Doak, Azaz, Latte Lath

Subs: Connor, Clarke, McGree, Jones, Gilbert, Hamilton, Engel, Hunt, McCabe

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Hannibal, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Hountondji, Foster, Rodriguez

Referee: Josh Smith

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyMiddlesbroughMichael CarrickRodriguezTeesside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice