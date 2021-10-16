Jeff Stelling delivers Burnley vs Man City score prediction, Sky pundit hails 'impressive' Claret

Sean Dyche and Pep Guardiola. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Clarets are looking to end a winless run of 13 matches against Pep Guardiola’s champions when they travel to the Etihad this afternoon, and are also looking to pick up their first victory of the Premier League campaign.

But Stelling is pessimistic about their chances of doing so.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Super 6 ahead of the weekend’s matches, he opted for a 3-0 City win.

Fellow pundit Neil Mellor took a slightly less bleak view of things – but not by much.

He said: "Manchester City have thrashed Burnley 5-0 in their last three Premier League meetings at the Etihad, but I think this time will be slightly different.

"Maxwel Cornet has made an impressive start at Burnley and scored against Leicester, and he could be the difference between City keeping their customary clean sheet or not.

"That said, Pep Guardiola's side will have too much quality and come away comfortable winners."