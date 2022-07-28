Jay Rodriguez takes number nine shirt: Burnley announce squad numbers

Burnley have announced their squad numbers for 2022/23, with Jay Rodriguez the new number nine, while there is no number one!

By Chris Boden
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:41 pm

Rodriguez will take the vacant number shirt, after about Weghorst’s departure on loan, with summer signing Scott Twine taking 11.

New defenders Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan Riley will wear 5 and 6 respectively, with Luke McNally taking 21 and Ian Maatsen taking 29.

Josh Cullen has the 24 shirt, with fellow midfielder Samuel Bastien selecting 26.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has chosen 49, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell remaining with number 15.

Academy youngsters Bobby Thomas and Joe McGlynn have switched from 37 and 49 to 16 and 33 respectively.

2022/23 Squad list - 2. Matt Lowton; 3. Charlie Taylor; 4. Jack Cork; 5. Taylor Harwood-Bellis; 6. CJ Egan-Riley; 7. Johann Berg Gudmundsson; 8. Josh Brownhill; 9. Jay Rodriguez; 10. Ashley Barnes; 11. Scott Twine; 14. Connor Roberts; 15. Bailey Peacock-Farrell; 16. Bobby Thomas; 18. Ashley Westwood; 20. Maxwel Cornet; 21. Luke McNally; 22. Vitinho; 24. Josh Cullen; 25. Will Norris; 26. Samuel Bastien; 28. Kevin Long; 29. Ian Maatsen; 32. Adam Phillips; 33. Joe McGlynn; 38. Lewis Richardson; 39. Owen Dodgson; 42. Mark Helm; 48. Ne-Jai Tucker; 49. Arijanet Muric.

