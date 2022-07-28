Jay Rodriguez takes number nine shirt: Burnley announce squad numbers

Rodriguez will take the vacant number shirt, after about Weghorst’s departure on loan, with summer signing Scott Twine taking 11.

New defenders Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan Riley will wear 5 and 6 respectively, with Luke McNally taking 21 and Ian Maatsen taking 29.

Josh Cullen has the 24 shirt, with fellow midfielder Samuel Bastien selecting 26.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has chosen 49, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell remaining with number 15.

Academy youngsters Bobby Thomas and Joe McGlynn have switched from 37 and 49 to 16 and 33 respectively.